$110K found by Westport police following drug arrest

WESTPORT — Police found $110, 000 worth of cash inside a backup during a drug arrest early Saturday morning.

Police said that around 1:30 a.m., they saw a car in the parking lot of Torno Hardware. Two men and one woman where inside a car when Ninifa Ruiz, emerged from behind the building.

While speaking to the people inside the car, officers smelt the strong odor of marijuana. Police said the woman inside the car was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. She was issued an infraction. Ruiz was later found to be in possession of ecstasy pills.

After a K9 search of the car, police discovered $110,000 inside a backpack. No one said they owned the backpack or the money inside. Officers took the ecstasy pills and money into their possession.

Ruiz, 30 of Everett, Mass., was taken into custody and charged with sale of hallucinogen and possession of a controlled substance/hallucinogen. She was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on October 16.