Fall today, summer tomorrow

Classic fall weather continues Saturday but it won't last.

After that cool start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound into the 60s by afternoon. The sky cover forecast is a little tricky with some level moisture trying to move in, and clear skies to our northeast. So for now we're calling for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some sun.

Sunday we bring back summertime. Highs will soar into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Morning fog will break for partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for an isolated afternoon shower as a cold front moves through. Chance for an isolated shower Monday but by no means a washout with temperatures closer to seasonable.

Mainly quiet weather persists for much of next week, with temperatures far above average in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Summertime doesn't want to quit!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 40s.

SATURDAY: Times of sun & clouds. High: Mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Early clouds/fog. Partly sunny, warmer, humid. Chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon/evening. High: Mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Warming up! Mild and muggy. High: mid-upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

