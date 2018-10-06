× Montville Safety Day covers all aspects of safety in your everyday life

MONTVILLE –A statewide safety convention in Montville brought together many different municipalities and businesses to talk about being safe in all aspects of life, from securing your identity to reminders of what to do if there’s a fire in your home.

“I think it’s never too early to start,” says Elizabeth McCarthy from Old Lyme.

At Montville Safety Day, it’s not unusual to see kids riding bikes, while others escape smoke-filled buildings, all while firefighters perform an extraction from a car.

“The fact that all of these volunteers came out today is just amazing to get kids involved so I think it’s great,” says McCarthy.

It’s all in the name of teaching kids about safety.

“I think we’re just learning about fires in case you have one, like stop drop and roll and what happens if there’s a fire in your house,” says Montville resident Olivia Lavigne.

The uniqueness of the event isn’t just that it teaches kids how to be safe in a fun way. It also serves as a reminder to parents.”I think as adults we often become complacent as far as, “it’s not going to happen to me”, “those bad things don’t happen to us”,” says Montville Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director, William Bundy. “We all as adults need to be reminded that there are some dangers in the world that we need to be aware of and we are not immune to them and our children should be reminders of that for us.”

Montville Safety Day focuses on emergency services, but the 30 vendors at the home depot offered other services parents may find useful, like document shredding to protect your identity, and vehicle safety.

The day is about getting as much information out to the public to keep people safe in every aspect of life.