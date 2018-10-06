× Multi-car crash closes I-91 North in Hartford

HARTFORD – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 shut down northbound traffic between exit 27 (Brainard Road) and exit 28 (Route 15). The crash happened just about 10 a.m. Saturday morning. All lanes were closed for a period, but by 10:30 at least one lane was re-opened. DOT reported that traffic was backed up over 2 miles to exit 25.

At least one car rolled over and came to rest with its wheels in the air. There are reports of multiple injuries, although no word yet on how seriously injured the people are.

This is a developing story – we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

#BREAKING just passed this 3 car crash w/1 car upside down on i91N near exit 27 in #Hartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/IgQk334J15 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 6, 2018