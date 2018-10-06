× Police make arrest in death of Willimantic woman

WILLIMANTIC — Police say they are holding a man in New York whom they intend to charge with the murder of a Willimantic woman.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police and medical crews were called to 36 Ash Street. They found 27-year-old Angela Martinez-Acevedo dead inside an apartment there.

The State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the State’s Attorney were called in to assist in the investigation. They developed a suspect, 28 year old Julio Cruz-Cabrera, who was located and interviewed in the state of New York. He is being held there as a fugitive from justice, and will face a murder charge when he returns to Connecticut.

Willimantic Police say no other information will be released, as their investigation is ongoing, and they continue to ask the public to contact them with any information regarding Angela Martinez-Acevedo’s death. The Willimantic Police Detective Division can be reached at 860-465-3135, and the State Police Major Crimes Unit (Eastern District) can be reached at 860-896-3230.