× Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse head coach no longer with university following team’s suspension

HAMDEN — The head coach of Quinnipiac University’s men’s lacrosse team is no longer with the university, said a school spokesperson.

The men’s team was suspended September 23, following an investigation into violations of student conduct policy. The University named the assistant coach Mason Poli as the interim head coach.

Quinnipiac has also extended the men’s lacrosse team’s suspension through December 31 as a result of violations of the student conduct policy involving hazing and alcohol.

Read QU full statement below:

“After a comprehensive investigation into violations of the student conduct policy involving hazing and alcohol, the university has extended the suspension of the men’s lacrosse team ‪through Dec. 31, 2018,” said Lynn Bushnell, vice president for public affairs. “In addition, disciplinary action has been handed down to individual student athletes on the team. The head men’s lacrosse coach is no longer with the university. Effective immediately, Mason Poli, the assistant men’s lacrosse coach, has been appointed interim head coach. Because of university policy and federal law protecting the privacy of student records, we cannot provide any additional details on this matter. The university will continue to take action toward those responsible for behavior that poses a threat to the well-being of our students.”