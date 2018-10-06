× Secretary of the State: Beware of fake voter registration calls

HARTFORD – Voter registration is never done over the phone — but someone calling possible voters wants them to think otherwise.

National reports of suspicious phone calls, purportedly to register voters over the phone and to arrange for an absentee ballot, have prompted Secretary of the State Denise Merrill to warn voters about the calls. The caller claims to be from a reputable voter registration organization called TurboVote, but Turbovote has confirmed that the calls are not from them.

“It is critical that voters are aware of this potential scam and do not give out any personal information over the phone,” said Merrill. “We would like every eligible Connecticut to register to vote, but that will never take place over the phone. Please go to myvote.ct.gov/register, or your local town hall, to register to vote.”

The office of the SOTS warns people not to share their personal information over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up and the report the call to Taffy Womack at the Secretary of the State’s office at (860) 509-6117 or email her at Taffy.Womack@ct.gov.

The callers are offering to register residents over the phone, and in some cases, to send the voter an absentee ballot. In Connecticut, residents cannot register to vote by phone, and to get an absentee ballot a voter has to request an absentee ballot application from their Town Clerk and return it with an actual signature.

Reputable voter registration drives will NEVER happen over the phone.

Potential voters can register at myvote.ct.gov/register and can check their registrations at myvote.ct.gov/lookup