× Serious crash shuts down I-91 NB in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Interstate 91 northbound is closed between exits 19 and 20 following a crash with serious injuries.

Police said the highway will be closed for an indefinite amount of time as Troopers work to investigate and clear the scene.

One car was involved in the rollover crash.

Troopers are working on opening the right lane of three.

UPDATE: exits 19-20 closed for an accident with serious injuries. CSP working to open the right lane to let traffic through — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) October 6, 2018