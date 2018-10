Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY - The Bethany Harvest Festival is in its 18th year of providing fall fun to Connecticut.

The event charges no fee for admission or parking, and is a small town family oriented festival in the Greater New Haven community.

Local businesses support the festival, and help provide entertainment and activities, including a mechanical bull, duck herding demonstrations, moon bounces, and plenty of good food.

The festival is rain or shine at the Bethany airport on Sunday October 7.

For more on the event go here: http://bethanyfestival.org/