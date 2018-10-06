WATCH: Salute to Veterans race set for November 10th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL - The second annual Salute To Our Veterans race is quickly approaching!

The event is on November 10, and is meant to raise funds for the men and women who have served our country.

Folks can walk or run three miles on a scenic course that goes all the way to the top of the Connecticut Department of Veteran Affairs complex in Rocky Hill.

100 percent of net proceeds will be used to support veterans outreach programs. 50 percent will go to the AT&T Veterans ERG organization, and the other 50 percent will go to the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, visit this event page on Facebook.