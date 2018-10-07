× Apparent hazmat incident sickens several at Litchfield campground

LITCHFIELD – Multiple first responders have been called to the Cozy Hill Campground on Bantam Road in Litchfield for what appears to be a large-scale Haz-Mat incident.

Dispatchers say multiple people became sick at while at an open-air pavilion in the campground, reporting vomiting and a burning in the eyes and nose.

Cozy Hills is a commercial campground for tent camping, and RV’s and smaller campers.

