Funeral arrangements set for Cheshire teacher

CHESHIRE — Funeral details have been announced for Megumi Yamamoto, the 48-year old teacher whose body was found Wednesday night near her Cheshire home.

The Alderson Funeral Home has published her obituary on their website. It says visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday, Oct. 9th from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home, with burial following at Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

At 5:17 pm Wednesday, Cheshire police responded to a report of a missing person in the area of Marion Rd. and Mixville Rd.

“A short time after the 911 call came in, the body of Yamamoto was discovered by a responding Cheshire police officer, in the area of a bridge which sits on Marion Road.

The state medical examiner has not yet determined a cause and manner of death for Yamamoto.

Friends and students remember Yamamoto as a positive presence in school and in their lives.

Students told Fox61 Thursday’s classes could only be described as grim. Passing between classes, students say it was so quiet, you could hear a pin drop.

Grievance counselors and therapy dogs will be available for students and staff for the next several days as they deal with their loss.