Gubernatorial candidates answer questions in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD – Candidates for governor took questions from members of the public Sunday.

A public forum was held at the Emanuel Synagogue of West Hartford with unscripted answers about where these men stand a myriad of Connecticut’s issues.

Questions from legalizing recreational pot to electronic toll revenue to repair state roads and bridges. Both of which Democrat Ned Lamont says he'll do.

“We need to governor who is going to be absolutely fearless when it comes to shaking up the old way of doing business and taking on the entrenched interests in Hartford and making the changes we need to get this state growing again,” said Lamont.

Bob Stefanowski said, “Connecticut is screaming for change and that`s what I`m gonna bring.”

Republican Bob Stefanowski says he would reduce taxes and regulations that drive out Connecticut businesses.

He says he'll get rid of the estate tax and reign in waste fund abuse, following conservative policies practicing fiscal discipline.

“Whether your family whether you`re a business where they are government you cannot tax and spend your way into prosperity.”

Oz Griebel, running as an independent, “What I hear from people more often is not so much that their taxes are going up it`s their frustration on how those tax dollars are spent.”

Griebel promises to capitalize on Connecticut’s unique geography that links economic powerhouses in Boston and New York and investing in transportation.

“We`re providing for probably the first time in the history of Connecticut a legitimate third choice on the ballot. You have a chance to take Connecticut back from the two party system that for 30 years has resulted in no net job growth increases in taxes and out migration.”