Teen loses two fingers making explosive device in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a teen was injured by a small explosive Sunday afternoon.

Police issued a statement saying, “The Hartford police department is currently investigating an incident where a juvenile was seriously injured while making and/or manipulating a homemade explosive device on Gray St. At this time, it appears as though the 16 yr old juvenile has lost two fingers. The device was no larger than a golf ball, and appears to have been created with common household products. The Hartford police bomb squad has been called in to assist in the investigation. ”

No other details were available.