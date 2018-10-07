Person taken to hospital following pepper spray incident at Litchfield campground

LITCHFIELD – One person was taken to the local hospital Sunday following a pepper spray incident at a Litchfield campground.

Multiple first responders were called to the Cozy Hill Campground on Bantam Road for what appeared to be a large-scale Haz-Mat incident.

Dispatchers said multiple people became sick at while at an open-air pavilion in the campground, reporting vomiting and a burning in the eyes and nose.

Officials identified the source as pepper spray. Out of the six people who were impacted by the spray all but one refused medical attention. That one person was taken to the hospital.

State police was investigating the source of the spray.

Cozy Hills is a commercial campground for tent camping, and RV’s and smaller campers.