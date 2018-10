× Route 154 in Old Saybrook reopens following serious motorcycle crash

OLD SAYBROOK – A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down Route 154 (Middlesex Avenue) in Old Saybrook Sunday.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the ramp for Route 9. No word yet about any other vehicles involved, but at least one person had life-threatening injuries. Lifestar air ambulance was originally being requested but was cancelled.

The road has since been reopened.