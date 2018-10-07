× Serious motorcycle crash shuts down Route 154 in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK – A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down Route 154 (Middlesex Avenue) in Old Saybrook.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the ramp for Route 9. No word yet about any other vehicles involved, but at least one person had life-threatening injuries. Lifestar air ambulance was originally being requested but was cancelled.

This is a developing story; we’ll have move information as it becomes available.