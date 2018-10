Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The battle between UConn vs. fired mens' basketball Coach Kevin Ollie has intensified. The momentum has shifted to UConn, as to whether they can fire Ollie without paying him the balance of his contract - estimated at $10 million.

Can this thing still be settled? Courant sports writer Dom Amore and sports & entertainment attorney Robert Romano discuss with Stan Simpson.