Work continues on West Hartford road after sewer line break

WEST HARTFORD — Contractors are continuing to work on the site of a sewer line break in West Hartford on Sunday.

“MDC’s contractor finished the backfilling of the excavation trench and initial cleanup of the area was completed at approximately 1:30pm. This was done to keep the area and subsurface utilities safe and secure while the MDC and its contractor continue inspection and investigation as outlined below. The roadway has one full lane open to local traffic on the south side from Montclair drive to the pumps. The dumpster was placed in road for Monday pick up,” said the MDC in a statement.

“Moving forward, the contractor will be investigating an alternative lining product to replace a total of 300 feet of pipe liner, which includes all of the section (manhole to manhole) where the 60 feet of failed liner was located,” they continued.

The line collapsed on Wednesday, closing the road and flooding several homes.