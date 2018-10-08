× DMV to expand license, ID services in Southington, North Haven

WATERBURY — People in Southington and North Haven soon will find the trip to renew their driver’s license takes less time.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said the expansion of its DMV Express license and ID card renewal program will mean they will be able to open new locations in Southington and North Haven as well as expand service times in Stamford. Earlier this year DMV Express offices in Milford and West Haven were opened.

Officials said, “This customer-convenience driven program is designed to make services more available in New Haven and Fairfield counties while also enhancing existing partner AAA Club Alliance’s current locations elsewhere in the state. The new locations are planned to open in late November and mid-December.”

“We see this as a win-win for all our customers because it offers additional locations where they can go for license and ID card renewal services,” said DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra. “We are pleased with the continuing growth of DMV Express,” he added.