Family of Willimantic homicide victim speaks out

WILLIMANTIC -- Police have identified the victim of a Willimantic murder, as 27-year-old Angela Martinez Acevedo, known as 'Angie'.

Martinez's family flew from Puerto Rico as soon as they were notified of her death.

Family members told FOX61 Martinez left a troubled relationship in Puerto Rico, but unfortunately found herself in another one here.

"I was worried because her neighbors messaged me on Facebook. They told me something bad happened," said Janet Acevedo, who is Angie's mother.

It is unclear why police were called to the apartment on Ash Street, but that's when they found Angie's body. Investigators have ruled her death as homicide caused by strangulation.

A few days later, police arrested a suspect in New York. The suspect is Julio Cruz Cabrera, who is Angie's boyfriend. Cabrera has been charged with murder.

"They would argue a lot over little things. I never saw them get physical, but I knew she wanted to leave the relationship because she didn’t want to raise her children in that environment," said Janet Acevedo.

Family members described Angie as a dedicated mother. Friends called her forgiving, and at times too quick to reconcile especially in her relationships.

They hope to use Angie's story to inspire other women who find themselves in similar situations.

"As soon as you see somebody hit you, you walk away you don’t forgive them, even as much as you love that person," said Ruby Charlotten, who is Angie's close friend.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of bringing Angie's body back to Puerto Rico. For more information on how to donate click here.