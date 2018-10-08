Florida declares emergency in 26 counties as Tropical Storm Michael approaches

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for 26 counties as Tropical Storm Michael gathers strength in the Caribbean and barrels toward the Florida Panhandle.

The storm, which formed near the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday, is on track to become a hurricane Monday night or Tuesday before making landfall on the northeastern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

‘Everybody’s got to get ready’

Scott warned that Michael could reach land as a Category 2 hurricane with winds in excess of 100 mph.

“This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous,” Scott said in a news briefing. “This storm has the potential to bring devastating impacts to communities across the Panhandle and Big Bend and every family must be prepared.”

Scott also activated 500 National Guard Troops in advance of the storm.

“Everybody’s got to get ready. Don’t take a chance,” he said. “We’re going to get storm surge, we have wind, we have a chance of flooding, we have a significant chance of tornadoes.”

Flash flooding and mudslides possible in Cuba

As of 2 a.m. ET Monday, Tropical Storm Michael was centered about 95 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm’s tropical storm-force winds extended 175 miles from its center, according to the weather center.

“Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Michael is forecast to become a hurricane tonight or on Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

Track the storm

Before Michael hits the United States, it is expected to dump 3 to 7 inches of rain — and as much as 12 inches in some areas — on western Cuba.

The rainfall could lead to “life-threatening” flash floods and mudslides in mountainous regions, the hurricane center said.

Candidates adjust campaign schedules

Michael’s trek to Florida is also affecting politics in the state.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum canceled campaign events in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the storm, his campaign said. The forecast projects Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor, will be directly hit.

Meanwhile, Scott, the Republican nominee for US Senate, will be leaving the campaign trail for the “next few days” to address storm preparations, a campaign spokesperson told CNN.