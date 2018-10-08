× FOX61 to host 5th Congressional District Debate

NEW BRITAIN – FOX61 and Central Connecticut State University announced that the two candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat have agreed to debate on Wednesday, October 17, at 7 p.m. in the Student Center’s Alumni Hall.

Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican Manny Santos are competing for the seat being vacated by Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty.

The event, which is open to the public, will also be available online. FOX61 is serving as media partner for the debate and will stream the debate online, on the FOX news app and on their Facebook page.

Jenn Bernstein, co anchor of FOX61 News First at Four and FOX61 News at 10 and Stan Simpson, host of FOX61’s “The Stan Simpson Show” and the Robert Vance Chair in Journalism and Mass Communication at CCSU, will be co-moderators.

The panel of questioners will include a student government representative; a reporter from CCSU’s student newspaper, The Recorder; and Professor Robbin Smith, chair of the Political Science Department.

CCSU President Zulma R. Toro said she is pleased the faculty, staff, and students are collaborating to host and organize the event.

“As a public university and steward of central Connecticut, our mission includes serving our communities,” she said. “Our neighbors and citizens of the Fifth congressional district are preparing to make a decision about who will represent us in Washington, and we hope this debate will result in substantive discussion that will help inform their decisions.”

The debate, organized by CCSU’s Center for Public Policy and Social Research, is co-sponsored by the William A. O’Neill Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Practical Politics, the Political Science Department, and the Student Government Association.

Following the debate, sponsors will host a reception in an adjoining room for the candidates to meet students and others attending the debate.

The Student Center is located off of Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Britain and free parking will be available in Welte Garage.

More information call the Center for Public Policy and Social Research at (860) 832-1771.