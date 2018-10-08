Ledyard police searching for person who intentionally drove into cruiser

LEDYARD — Ledyard police needs the public’s help!

Police say Sunday afternoon, officers tried stopping a black BMW in the area of Route 214 and Spicer HIll Road for speeding. The driver drove off from the officer, and was driving recklessly on Shewville Road at speeds over 80 mph.

A second officer took position on Shewville Road near Route 2. Police say the driver of the BMW intentionally drove his far into the cruisers. The officer suffered minor injuries, and the cruiser was totaled.

Police say the BMW was last seen on Mathewson Mill Road in a private driveway where the driver fled after the homeowner confronted him.

Police say the driver seemed to be a man wearing a team jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard Police at 860-464-6400. All calls will be kept confidential.