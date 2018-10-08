Man wanted for allegedly stealing TV’s from Waterford Walmart

WATERFORD — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two televisions from Walmart Monday afternoon.

The Waterford Police Department said the male fled in a black Chrysler Sebring with an unknown Florida license plate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451, reference case number 2018-2037. Police said the investigating officer on this case is Ofc Lewandoski, badge #55.

You can also email him at Lewandoski@waterfordct.org.