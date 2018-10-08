× Moreland out for Red Sox, Hicks for Yanks in Game 3 of ALDS

NEW YORK — Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland is out of the lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Moreland, a left-handed hitter with a good glove, was removed from Game 2 after he hurt his right hamstring running the bases. Right-handed hitter Steve Pearce is set to start at first base Monday night at Yankee Stadium against New York righty Luis Severino.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks remained out of the lineup after missing Game 2 with tightness in his right hamstring that forced him from the series opener Friday night at Fenway Park. New York manager Aaron Boone said Hicks was doing better and sitting him was a much more difficult decision than it was in Game 2.

Brett Gardner was back in center for the Yankees, batting ninth, and first baseman Luke Voit was bumped up to the No. 3 spot in the order. Boone said he wouldn’t hesitate to use Hicks in any role off the bench.