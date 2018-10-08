Cooler and cloudy today, back to summertime mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After feeling some unseasonable October (Aug-tober) warmth yesterday, we’re staying much cooler today under a layer of cloudy skies. This is known as an ocean flow, as an east wind will give us overcast skies with high temperatures in the low/mid 60s. In terms of rainfall, there is a drizzle/shower chance, but no significant rain is expected.

For the Red Sox – Yankees game tonight, it looks like cloudy and cool conditions will stay over Yankee Stadium during Game 3 of the ALDS.

Tomorrow, we bring temperatures right back up into the 70s. The chances for sun increase during the day, but clouds will still be present at times.

Summertime warmth continues on Wednesday, as we may rise above 80 yet again. With enough sunshine, a few towns could get into the low/mid 80s!

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics, because it may have some impact to our forecast. Michael has formed off the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, and will continue to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico. At that point, it may form into a hurricane and make landfall along the gulf coast of Florida or Alabama. After landfall, the National Hurricane Center track takes it through Georgia and the Carolinas, dropping heavy rainfall in its path. After the Carolinas, the remnants of this storm could interact with an approaching cold front and send us rain by late Thursday and into Friday. At this point, it doesn’t appear to be any major rainfall, but it’s still something we will be watching closely the next few days.

By the weekend, fall weather fills back in and the sun comes back out.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 58-62.

TUESDAY: Warming up! Mild and muggy. High: Upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Heavy Rain. High: Mid 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.