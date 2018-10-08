× New Kids on the Block announces new tour with special guests

UNCASVILLE — Time to relieve the highlight of your teenage years because New Kids on the Block just announced a tour!

And they won’t be the only ones on stage: Salt-N-Pepa, TIffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature will join New Kids on the Block on the stage!

The tour, called ‘The Mixtape Tour’, will be making a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tickets are $99.00, $79.00 and $59.00 and go on sale Friday, October 12th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free Charge By Phone number 1.800.745.3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, October 13th, subject to availability.