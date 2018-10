× Rescue crews respond to a boating incident in Milford

MILFORD — The Milford Fire Department says they responded to an incident on the Housatonic River Monday morning.

Milford fire says a boat had crashed on the breaker wall between Milford and Stratford and was taking on water at the mouth of the Housatonic river.

Two people were taken from the water by Stratford fire crews.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.