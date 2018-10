× Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Enfield man

ENFIELD — Police are trying to find 81-year-old Walter Bowen from Enfield.

He was last seen Sunday. He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6’2″ and weighs around 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, jeans, white sneakers, and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked for call the Enfield Police department at 860-763-6400.