Taco Bell now serving alcohol on the menu but only in one CT location

NEW HAVEN — A Taco Bell in New Haven will now allow you to order an adult beverage with your order.

Connecticut’s first Taco Bell Cantina is now open for business on Chapel Street in New Haven. The menu includes $4 drafts, margaritas and a “twisted freeze” that can include vodka, rum or tequila.

In 2017, Taco Bell had plans to open more 300 locations across the country but with a much different look and a new addition.

According to Food & Wine, Taco Bell wanted the new locations to be cantina style.