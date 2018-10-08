× The Clintons go on tour, announces Toyota Oakdale Theater date

WALLINGFORD — The Clintons are coming to Wallingford!

Their tour will be composed of a series of conversations across 13 cities in North America, and they will be making a stop in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theater on Friday, April 19th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 12th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The event, produced by Live Nation, are titled “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton” and will feature joint on stage conversations with the two leaders sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future.

Head to Live Nation for more information and to purchase tickets.