Two-year-old boy drowns in Shelton pool

SHELTON — Police said a two-year-old boy drowned in a pool Monday.

Police said they were called to Copper Penny Lane around 11:00 AM for a report of an unresponsive two-year-old boy.

The boy was discovered in the swimming pool by a relative on Copper Penny Lane where he was staying for the day, accordng to police.

Shelton Police said the boy was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy wandered outside from the house and fell in the pool before he was found by a relative, who was babysitting him for the day. The boy lived in Shelton with his parents.

The case remains under investigation.