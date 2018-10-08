× UTC, Union reach agreement; Workers return

CHESHIRE — United Technologies Corporation and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reached an agreement on a new contract Monday.

UTC released a statement saying, “The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Local Lodge 62A and UTC Aerospace Systems/Atlantic Inertial Systems have reached agreement on a new five year contract covering employees at the Company’s Cheshire, CT facility. The strike that began on September 17 has ended and employees will return to work as of October 8, 2018”.

Nearly 200 employees went on strike last month.