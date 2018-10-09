6th-largest Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- If you’re feeling lucky today, then you might want to try your chances at Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is up to $470 million, the sixth largest in Mega Millions jackpot in history.

Many residents in Connecticut are hoping to cash in big.

“I just saw the large jackpot, I never buy them so I said let me get one,” said Ann Passamano, a resident from Cromwell.

Many people have allowed the machine to pick their number, while others playing familiar numbers.

“I pick my birthday, my kid's birthday, my wife’s birthday,” said Barry Rodgers, from Middletown.

The odds of winning a Mega Million are 1 in 259 million. However, that doesn’t stop many from thinking about how they will spend the money if they are the lucky winner.

“I definitely would help the family out and I think I would buy a boat, I would like to be in the Caribbean in like Aruba,” said Rick Pilgrim.

“I would help the grandchild pay off their student loans, that’s a bad headache, and for myself I’d like to go to Hawaii,” said Passamano.

The winning numbers will be announced Tuesday at 11 p.m.