× Bradley International ranks 3rd on ‘Best U.S. Airports’ list

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that Condé Nast Traveler recognized Bradley International Airport as the 3rd best airport in the U.S. in its 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Travelers gave the airport high marks for “convenient on-site parking, plentiful charging stations and free Wi-Fi, decent restaurant options, and an overall relaxed atmosphere.”

Nearly half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

The 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards are published exclusively on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue on newsstands nationwide on October 16.