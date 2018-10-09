Cloudy, warmer Tuesday; Near 80s on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a flip to fall on Monday, Aug-tober weather resumes today and tomorrow. We're also watching Hurricane Michael which will bring us some rain Thursday and perhaps Friday AM.

We have some wet roads out there this morning with drizzle and mist for much of the state. Clouds will be stubborn for a majority of the day but we should see some brightening or clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will respond nicely, rising into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the day. It will also feel humid out there to go along with our Aug-tober theme!

Summertime warmth continues on Wednesday. Early fog will quickly break for sunshine this time. Temperatures will be up around 80 degrees, and with enough sunshine, a few towns could get into the low/mid 80s!

We're keeping an eye on the tropics, because it may have some impact to our forecast. Hurricane Michael is churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall Wednesday afternoon/evening on the panhandle of Florida. Storm surge is likely going to be a big problem for some communities from Pensacola to Tampa.

After landfall, the National Hurricane Center track takes the storm through Georgia and the Carolinas, dropping flooding rainfall in its path.

After the Carolinas, the remnants of this storm could interact with an approaching cold front and send us rain by Thursday. The question is...how much? Is it a few showers OR a soaking rain enough to cause issues? At this point we're not expecting major issues but it's a close call. One thing is for certain. We are NOT expecting a WIND impact out of this storm.

For now we have a dry forecast on Friday. But if the storm tracks a little closer, rain could linger into Friday morning.

By the weekend, fall weather fills back in and the sun comes back out.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds and fog slowly break for some sun. Warmer and humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some fog developing by dawn. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Early AM fog then partly cloudy, warm. High: Around 80.

THURSDAY: Showers/areas of rain. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Slow clearing, cooler temperatures. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool, crisp, classic fall beauty. High: 55-60.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

