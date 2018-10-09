× Firefighter placed on leave after being found unresponsive

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven firefighter has been placed on paid administrative leave after colleagues found him unresponsive in a station last weekend.

Fire Chief John Alston says firefighters were dispatched to a medical call at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and a firefighter who was at the Woodward Avenue Station was nonresponsive. Colleagues assessed the firefighter at the scene while an ambulance crew went to the scene of the call.

Alston told WTNH-TV that the firefighter “took ill” but did not say what happened or how he was treated.

The firefighter was treated on scene and sent to Yale New Haven Hospital and released later that day.

The firefighter’s name was not released.