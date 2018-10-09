× Giants host Eagles on Thursday night on FOX61

HARTFORD — The New York Giants host the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on FOX61.

Things kick off with the FOX61 SportsTicket pregame show at 7 p.m., followed by the NFL on FOX pregame show at 7:30 p.m. Coverage of the game kicks off at 8.

The Giants are coming off a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

Graham Gano connected on all four field goal attempts, including a career-long 63-yarder with 1 second remaining, and Carolina recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown to beat the 33-31 in a wild game Sunday.

Gano’s winning kick came after the Giants erased an 11-point fourth quarter deficit. Eli Manning hooked up with Saquon Barkley on a 15-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline — the rookie made a long dive into the end zone — to put the Giants in front 31-30 with 1:08 remaining.

Gano’s previous career long was 59 yards. He’s now made 35 in a row at home dating back to 2016.

He said running out of the smoky tunnel before the game for the first time in his career was “pretty special” and made him feel like Cam Newton. The winning kick was even better.

After he converted the kick he said his main goal was seeking safety from the rest of his teammates running after him.

“I just tried to hit a good ball and the rest was craziness and madness,” Gano said. “I’m so excited for our guys.”

It’s the second year in a row the Giants (1-4) have been beaten by a monster field goal at the end. In the third game last season, Jake Elliott of the Eagles kicked a 61-yarder for a 27-24 win.

Newton threw for 237 yards and had two touchdowns and two interceptions and helped get the Panthers (3-1) into field goal range with a 20-yard completion to D.J. Moore and a 9-yarder to Christian McCaffrey on the final drive.

Newton called it a “subpar” game on his part, but was thrilled Gano helped bail him out.

“A wise man told me once that a great quarterback is only as good as his kicker,” Newton said. “Graham put the whole team on his back today. … well, on his toe today.”

Manning finished 22 of 36 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, both by Panthers 37-year-old safety Mike Adams.

Odell Beckham Jr., had a big game as a receiver and passer. Beckham had eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 57-yarder to Barkley for New York’s first touchdown.

“I’m proud of everything we showed today,” said Beckham. “We just came up short.”

Beckham had one big mistake in the first half that cost his team.

Instead of fielding Michael Palardy’s punt at his 5, Beckham went to block a Carolina player. The ball hit off his leg and two other Giants had a chance to recover the loose ball before eight-year veteran special teams player Colin Jones recovered in the end zone for his first career score and a 14-3 Carolina lead.