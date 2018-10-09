Health officials suggest people should start thinking about getting their flu shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- Local doctors and nurses are recommending that it may be time to start thinking about getting a flu vaccine.

Last year the Middletown Health Department had to hold an emergency flu clinic after an aggressive season. This year they plan on making shots available as soon as possible so residents can prepare.

“Flu season starts around the holidays like between Christmas and New Year’s,” said Debbie Konopacka, a registered nurse.

Tuesday many local residents took advantage of the Cromwell flu clinic.

“I came to get my annual flu shot, I have an autoimmune disease so I try to get it as early as possible,” said Patricia Taylor, from Cromwell.

Last season the state of Connecticut experienced more than 100 flu related deaths, and over 2,000 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu.

Local nurses said prevention is key.

This season many health officials will be using the Flublok vaccine, which we’re told is stronger than traditional vaccines and covers multiple flu strains.

“By covering four potential viruses we hope we are covering one or two that might actually be the active viruses that could affect people,” said Konopacka

Konopacka said the vaccine takes a couple of weeks to build up resistance in your body, so they recommend adults get it before November and the holiday season.

“I definitely think all older people over 65, anyone who has any lung disease, but basically anyone can get it,” said Konopacka.

As for children, health official recommend consulting with a pediatrician first.