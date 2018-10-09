× Milford investigating armed robbery of a man at bank drive-thru

MILFORD — Milford Police are searching for a strongarm robbery suspect who demanded money at a bank drive-thru.

Police say around 6:40 p.m. Monday, a man walked up to a car sitting in the drive-thru of People’s United Bank on Broad Street.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the driver, and demanded they take money out of the account and hand it to him. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described by police as a black male around 5’10”, thin build, possibly a mustache. He was wearing gray pants and a gray hoodie under a black Adidas style hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Broderick at 203-783-4732.