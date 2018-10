× New Haven firefighter revived after collapsing at fire station

NEW HAVEN — A firefighter was revived after collapsing at the station while on duty last weekend.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said the firefighter was found unresponsive in a firehouse on Saturday. He was treated and revived on scene. Officials are investigating why he collapsed. The firefighter is on paid administrative leave.

Alston said the firefighter was on-duty at the Woodward Ave. station