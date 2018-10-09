PD: Man says ‘Happy Halloween’ before stabbing attack in New Haven; suspect then fatally shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police said one person was fatally shot after stabbing two people Tuesday night.

New Haven Police Department said a 27-year-old New Haven man was walking on Sperry Street from Whalley Avenue toward Goffe Street, when he was confronted by a man holding a knife.

The man with the knife said “Happy Halloween” and stabbed the victim, police said.

Police said the victim’s cousin, a 24-year-old Hamden man was waiting in his car, when he heard the commotion, got out of his car, where he was also stabbed by the suspect.

Police said the 24-year-old victim, who has a pistol permit, fatally shot the victim in the chest.

"The shooter has a valid pistol permit and his gun was lawfully registered to him, according to information obtained in a police records check. The shooter has not been charged – though this investigation is active and remains active," police said in a release.

According to police, the 27-year-old was stabbed in the elbow and the 24-year-old was stabbed in his bicep. Both victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not identified the deceased suspect at this time.

Police said this investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304, the Anonymous Tip Line at 203-946-6296, Text a tip by texting, NHPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or email at ecic@newhavenct.gov.

No other details were released.