PD: Road rage incident leads to altercation with New Britain police; suspect arrested

NEW BRITAIN -- Police said they arrested a man following a road rage incident that led to an altercation with an officer Tuesday.

New Britain Police Department said an angry driver started chasing another vehicle in New Britain around 2 p.m. Police said the driver was driving aggressively and dangerously intimidating the other vehicle’s occupants.

Police said the people who were being chased, spotted an officer filling his cruiser with gasoline at the New Britain Public Works Department facility on 60 Harvard Street, and pulled in to get help.

Backup arrived within minutes and around 20 officers came to the initial officer’s aid. Police said the suspect then followed them right into the parking lot and suddenly came face-to-face with the officer. He crashed into multiple vehicles before getting out and fighting the police officer in the parking lot, police said.

The officer sustained minor injuries and no one else was harmed, police said. The suspect arrested has been identified as Marvin Mack. Police said Mack is facing numerous charges.

Police said narcotics were also found in his vehicle.

No other details have been released.