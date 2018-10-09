× Road closures, parking restrictions for Hartford Marathon Saturday

HARTFORD — On October 13th, more than 10,000 participants will take the streets of Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor for the 2018 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.

On race day, road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through 2:00 p.m.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation is telling drivers to expect closures and/or delays on the following roadways:

Hartford

Pearl Street, Ford Street, State Street, Founders Bridge, Asylum Street, Broad Street,

Farmington Avenue, Capitol Avenue, Sheldon Street, Prospect Street, Park Street, Van Dyke

Avenue, Washington Street, Laurel Street, Weston Street, Rev. Moody Overpass, Market

Street, Elizabeth Street, and Oxford Street.

West Hartford

Park Road, South Highland Street, Boulevard/South Quaker Lane, North Quaker Lane, Fern

Street, Troutbrook Drive, Albany Avenue (between Steele Road and Troutbrook Drive)

Steele Road, and Elizabeth Park.

East Hartford

Founders Bridge, East River Drive, Hartland Street, Meadow Street, Pitkin Street, South

Prospect Street, Main Street, Carroll Road and Silver Lane.

South Windsor

Old Main Street

For race-day parking click here.

There is no street parking for these Hartford streets:

Main street: both sides from pearl street to park street

Washington street: both sides between capital avenue and park street

Park street: both sides entire length

Laurel street: both sides between park street and capitol avenue

Capitol avenue: both sides between laurel street and washington street

Lafayette street: both sides between capitol avenue and russ street

Russ street: both sides between lafayette street and washington street

Hudson street: both sides between buckingham street and pulaski circle

Wells street: both sides entire length

Jewell street: both sides entire length

Ford street: both sides entire length

Pearl street: both sides entire length

Church street: both sides between main street and trumbull street

Market street: both sides entire length

Prospect street: both sides entire length

Charter oak avenue: both sides between sheldon street and van dyke

Wyllys street: both sides between main street and wethersfield avenue

Buckingham street: both sides entire length

Oxford street: both sides between asylum avenue and farmington avenue

Farmington avenue: both sides between oxford street and asylum avenue

Broad street: between asylum avenue and capitol avenue

Asylum avenue: from broad street to ford street

Asylum avenue: from prospect ave to elizabeth street

Elizabeth street: asylum avenue to oxford street

Central row: both sides entire length

State street: both sides entire length