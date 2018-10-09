Road closures, parking restrictions for Hartford Marathon Saturday
HARTFORD — On October 13th, more than 10,000 participants will take the streets of Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor for the 2018 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.
On race day, road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through 2:00 p.m.
The Hartford Marathon Foundation is telling drivers to expect closures and/or delays on the following roadways:
Hartford
Pearl Street, Ford Street, State Street, Founders Bridge, Asylum Street, Broad Street,
Farmington Avenue, Capitol Avenue, Sheldon Street, Prospect Street, Park Street, Van Dyke
Avenue, Washington Street, Laurel Street, Weston Street, Rev. Moody Overpass, Market
Street, Elizabeth Street, and Oxford Street.
West Hartford
Park Road, South Highland Street, Boulevard/South Quaker Lane, North Quaker Lane, Fern
Street, Troutbrook Drive, Albany Avenue (between Steele Road and Troutbrook Drive)
Steele Road, and Elizabeth Park.
East Hartford
Founders Bridge, East River Drive, Hartland Street, Meadow Street, Pitkin Street, South
Prospect Street, Main Street, Carroll Road and Silver Lane.
South Windsor
Old Main Street
For race-day parking click here.
There is no street parking for these Hartford streets:
- Main street: both sides from pearl street to park street
- Washington street: both sides between capital avenue and park street
- Park street: both sides entire length
- Laurel street: both sides between park street and capitol avenue
- Capitol avenue: both sides between laurel street and washington street
- Lafayette street: both sides between capitol avenue and russ street
- Russ street: both sides between lafayette street and washington street
- Hudson street: both sides between buckingham street and pulaski circle
- Wells street: both sides entire length
- Jewell street: both sides entire length
- Ford street: both sides entire length
- Pearl street: both sides entire length
- Church street: both sides between main street and trumbull street
- Market street: both sides entire length
- Prospect street: both sides entire length
- Charter oak avenue: both sides between sheldon street and van dyke
- Wyllys street: both sides between main street and wethersfield avenue
- Buckingham street: both sides entire length
- Oxford street: both sides between asylum avenue and farmington avenue
- Farmington avenue: both sides between oxford street and asylum avenue
- Broad street: between asylum avenue and capitol avenue
- Asylum avenue: from broad street to ford street
- Asylum avenue: from prospect ave to elizabeth street
- Elizabeth street: asylum avenue to oxford street
- Central row: both sides entire length
- State street: both sides entire length