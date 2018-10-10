1 dead after being struck by car on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Wethersfield Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 521 Wethersfield Avenue.

Wethesfield Avenue was completely closed off from Meadow Street to Preston Street to all motor vehicle traffic for several hours into the night. At this time, Wethersfield Avenue has is now open.

Police said they are awaiting next of kin notification before releasing the identity of the victim.

No other details have been released.

Can see truck w/heavily damaged windshield. Scene near 521 Wethersfield ave @FOX61News #Hartford pic.twitter.com/O7gn40ef6q — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 10, 2018

#BREAKING residents say a person was struck by a car on Wethersfield ave in #Hartford . PD closing street now #Hartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/q0hkaPaGVw — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 10, 2018