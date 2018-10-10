1 dead after being struck by car on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD -- One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Wethersfield Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at 521 Wethersfield Avenue.
Wethesfield Avenue was completely closed off from Meadow Street to Preston Street to all motor vehicle traffic for several hours into the night. At this time, Wethersfield Avenue has is now open.
Police said they are awaiting next of kin notification before releasing the identity of the victim.
No other details have been released.
41.741551 -72.672998