Daytrippers: Corn maze in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL -- When you think of fall in Connecticut, Fair Weather Acres is the place to be.

It's a lot of fun with a touch of spooky.

They have it all from pedal go-karts to a moonbounce and a playscape set up inside a giant corn pit.

The corn maze is also a big hit!

“It’s shaped like a tractor this year and there’s a little barn and back and we have a game in there so there is a monster mystery this year” according to Nicole Monahan, Fair Weather Acres.

All this growth is good for the Collins Family now third generation farmers.

“In 2011 we lost a lot with Hurricane Irene we lost just about under $1 million, all of our crops to flooding it kind of forced us to diversify the farm” said farm owner Billy Collins.

It’s the reason the fall festival was created.

Also near by, the Fair Weather Acres Farm Stand is full of different varieties of vegetables, herbs and fruits and the kids will love it when they get to pick their own pumpkin before heading home.