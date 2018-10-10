EXCLUSIVE: Man caught touching himself inappropriately inside Branford library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- A disturbing act was caught on camera at the Branford Library Wednesday afternoon.

A man was caught touching himself inappropriately while a children's music program was going on nearby.

The library director said the man has been permanently banned, but concerned residents said they think more needs to be done.

"It’s unacceptable. It’s disgusting and in a public place and he needs to get arrested," said Maria Demetriades of Branford.

FOX61 brought the issue to the police department but was told they have identified the man but will not release his name yet.

"It’s like so strange. Never heard of such a thing," said Takis Demetriades of Branford.

Mike Gilman said he brings his children to the library for the music classes all the time, but said he is now feeling uneasy knowing the man is still out in the public.

"I don’t know how I’d rectify if I saw that in public and I know that my daughter was running around 10 feet away," said Gilman of Branford.

Police have not said if the man is a sex offender or not, but did say they are looking into the matter.

"If somebody was doing that, he can just easily come down here. Look at all the benches. If that’s in broad daylight in the middle of the day, we have a public beach here, we’ve brought our kids to the public beach last night. There’s plenty of public areas in this town that are usually pretty quiet and trustworthy," added Gilman.

Police said an arrest may be made, but the case is under investigation.