Family of victim killed in North Stonington hit-and-run speaks out

NORTH STONINGTON -- Connecticut State Police are still searching for the vehicle and person responsible for hitting and killing a 25-year-old woman, who was walking along Route 2 west in North Stonington early Tuesday evening.

Krystal Riske and her boyfriend, Kyle Orr, were walking along the Route 2 westbound shoulder, approximately one half mile north of the rotary, when a vehicle veered slightly off the road and struck both pedestrians, killing Riske.

Walking along this stretch of Route 2 is risky at best. Fluorescent paint spots, used as evidence markers, could be seen dotting the roadside for a least 50 yards.

Riske's mother said her daughter sustained head and spine injuries that killed her.

"They took her to soon," said Rhandi Riske, Krystal's mother. "She won’t have babies."

Her family has no idea why she and her boyfriend, who was uninjured, were walking. But, they need your help in finding the offending vehicle.

"We are told that the vehicle is a gray SUV, missing the passenger side mirror, with front passenger damage on the quarter panel," said Nicole Riske, Krystal's sister.

But, the family remains hopeful that justice will eventually be done.

"Like mom said, people do make mistakes," said Niicole. "I get it. This mistake just was very heavy."

Krystal was flown to Backus Hospital, in Norwich, by Life Star. Due to weather issues, she was transported by ambulance to Hartford Hospital, where she died early Wednesday.

"We were there with her at the very end," Nicole said. "I’m glad we at least had the fortune to do that."

Krystal's 14-year-old brother, Ethan Avery, described his sister as "Very giving. Very lovable. Big heart. Big spirit."

But, Krystal was tough when she needed to be, including during an April attempted armed robbery at an Ashaway, RI convenience store and gas station, where Krystal worked for 3 years.

"She just said you ain’t taking anything from the store. There’s the door. Get out. And they went bye," said Jacquilynn Wilkinson. Krystal's friend and co-worker, who pointed out she had a gun held to her head and didn't flinch.

If you have any information about this fatal hit-and-run, Connecticut State Police ask that you call Troop E in Montville.

