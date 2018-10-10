Feeling like summer Wednesday with temps in the 80’s, humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summertime warmth continues on Wednesday. Early fog will break for some sun much faster than it did on Tuesday. Temperatures will be up around 80 degrees, and with enough sunshine, a few towns could get into the low/mid 80s!

We're keeping an eye on the tropics, because it may have some impact to our forecast. Hurricane Michael is churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The major hurricane will make landfall Wednesday afternoon/evening on the panhandle of Florida. Storm surge is likely going to be a big problem for some communities from Pensacola to Tampa.

After landfall, the National Hurricane Center track takes the storm through Georgia and the Carolinas, dropping flooding rainfall in its path.

After the Carolinas, the remnants of this storm will interact with an approaching cold front and send us rain by Thursday. While it won't rain all day long, there will be occasional showers with locally heavy downpours Thursday into Thursday night. At this point we're not expecting a big flooding threat. But there could be a few trouble spots where some of those heavier downpours or thunderstorms pop up. One thing is for certain. We are NOT expecting a WIND impact out of this storm.

The actual storm will pass south of Connecticut on Friday. There's a chance a shower grazes southern CT first thing in the morning. But worst part of the storm will stay a couple hundred miles offshore. So most of the state should stay dry!

By the weekend, classic beautiful fall weather returns with abundant sun and comfortably cool temperatures.

It will be a bit chilly Sunday morning. There is a chance for patchy frost in some of the cooler spots.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Early AM fog then partly cloudy, warm, humid. High: Around 80.

THURSDAY: Showers/areas of rain. High: low-mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for a lingering shower early (mainly southeast CT) Slow clearing, cooler temperatures. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool, crisp, classic fall beauty. High: 55-60.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.